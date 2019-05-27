Indie Appalachian duo Tina & Her Pony was formed in 2009 in Asheville, North Carolina. They are nationally known for their tight, sweet harmonies and crafted instrumentation on cello, tenor ukulele and guitar.

"Tina & Her Pony deliver a gentle folk music that inexorably swells into a powerful wave. The songs themselves carry a gentle wisdom that invigorates the listener. Tina & Her Pony truly commit to a kind of chamber folk that feels as timeless as it does timely." - Rachel Cholst, NO DEPRESSION