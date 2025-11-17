× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

"Roof-raising! It hits the rafters. This is Tina as we know and adore her." — Variety

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s bestselling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

This is the first performance of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at the center.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately two hours and 40 minutes with one 20-minute intermission.

Recommended for ages 14 and up

Tickets: Category A - $100 | Category B - $75 | Category C - $50

Youth 18 and under: Category A - $80 | Category B - $55 | Category C - $30

