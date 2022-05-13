Tina Turner Tribute at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Shannon Peters Simply the Best FB Event Simply The Best

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent

The Voice, the Heels the Strut are back on stage, either solo or with her full band, both of which are a stunning and powerful portrayal of one of pop's biggest divas ever. Expect a blistering set of Tina Turner’s top hits including “Simply The Best”, “What's Love Got To Do With It’”, “Golden Eye”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “Let’s Stay Together”, "We Don't Need Another Hero", "Steamy Windows", "Private Dancer", "Addicted To Love", "Disco Inferno", "Proud Mary" and many more! This show takes the audience through the life of Tina Turner from the early days when Anna Mae Bullock first met Ike Turner and later becoming the superstar Tina Turner. Capture the moment as she delivers a pulsating Tribute Show, emulating the sounds of the greatest ever Female Rock Legend.

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com