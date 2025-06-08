Tinker Mountain Writers Workshop

× Expand Hollins University default

Since 2005, Tinker Mountain Writers Workshops have nurtured and empowered writers of all ability levels. Over 800 writers have participated through manuscript reviews and “write now workshops” in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. Spend time with us and leave with a new manuscript, or with new ideas for your existing work.

We offer our week-long residential Summer Workshop and a three-day online Winter Virtual Workshop. You can participate and learn in the format that works best for you!

Over 20% of our participants have attended Tinker Mountain Writers more than once. Why don’t you join them and see how we can help you create something great?

Manuscript Workshops

In our manuscript workshops, capped at 10, you will distribute manuscripts in advance, prepare comments for your colleague’s submissions, and gather each morning to share insights and gain inspiration on the best path to advance your writing. You’ll receive critical feedback from peers and your faculty mentor and learn what other writers are working on as well.

Write-Now Workshops

Our write-now workshops, capped at 12, allow you to immerse yourself in the craft of writing without the pressure of preparing or reading manuscripts. Through daily reading, writing exercises, and prompts, you’ll write both in class and during the afternoon to generate new work over the course of each day, dedicating as much time as possible to your own new writing.

Tutorials

In our tutorial, you will submit work in advance to your faculty mentor and then meet one-on-one two times during the week in 30-minute sessions. You will get an individualized reading list and extensive writing prompts to help you continue your work throughout the week. Tutorials are not workshops and meet during times that are coordinated between each participant and faculty mentor. Tutorial participants may attend all other TMWW activities, such as craft seminars, readings, and other events.