Tinker Mountain Writers' Workshops Summer Residential

A HOME FOR WRITERS OF ALL LEVELS. Fuel your passion and transform your writing during your one-week experience of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the beautiful campus of Hollins University. Join us in one of our intimate and inspiring manuscript or write-now workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction, or multi-genre. Our manuscript workshops allow you to share work with colleagues and your faculty mentor in advance and receive supportive and critical feedback during the week. If you don’t have a manuscript, or you’re looking to start new work, a write-now workshop is the perfect choice. This allows you to write each day and join fellow writers for both in-class writing exercises and sharing of work written during Tinker Mountain. Whether taking part in a manuscript or write-now workshop, you can participate in craft talks, readings, and social sessions. You’ll have plenty of interaction with faculty, including a one-on-one session with your faculty mentor, and have the opportunity to network with other writers for ideas and support. June 11-15, 2023. For cost and more information, email cpowell@hollins.edu. www.hollins.edu/tmww

*Beginning May 22, 2023, COVID-19 vaccinations, while strongly encouraged, are no longer required to participate in activities and events on campus. We encourage and support the use of KN95 and surgical masks as well as other precautions for those who choose to do so. Those who have any symptoms affiliated with a cold, the flu, RSV, or COVID-19, should wear a mask.