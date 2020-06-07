Since 2005, Tinker Mountain Writers has been nurturing and empowering a wide range of writers through workshops in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. We gather some of the best teachers of writing, who work alongside you to hone your craft and take your work to the next level. From novice to experienced, all levels are equally supported and challenged. Hollins has expanded our program to include multi-genre generative retreats. Spend the week with us and leave with a new manuscript or new ideas for your existing work. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you’ll be surrounded by peace, beauty, and inspiration as you discover your full potential as a creative writer. With such tranquility along with rousing discussion, the atmosphere at Tinker Mountain Writers is sure to bring out the best in your writing. June 7-12. Our writers return, year after year, to sharpen their writing tools--why don't you join them and see how we can help you create something great?