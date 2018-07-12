TMX Finance Family of Companies National Hiring Day

The TMX Finance Family of Companies, which includes TitleMax, TitleBucks, and InstaLoan will be hosting a National Hiring Day event in all of its stores and corporate office locations on July 12, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Candidates can interview for jobs on-site and some may even receive on-the-spot job offers by visiting any TitleMax, TitleBucks, or InstaLoan store as well as the two corporate offices located in Savannah, GA and Carrollton, TX. The event includes full-time opportunities including customer service representatives, assistant store managers, store managers, general managers, and corporate positions.

The event is an opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with team members, and learn more about the Company and the many opportunities they have to build your career. The TMX Finance Family of Companies offers competitive pay and benefits for full-time Team Members. Their compensation program reflects a performance-based culture providing opportunity to grow in a Company that is focused on providing customers with exceptional service.

To learn more about National Hiring Day or to apply in advance, visit https://www.tmxfinancefamily.com/careers/ or contact us at 1-800-804-5368.

About the TMX Finance® Family of Companies

The TMX Finance Family of Companies provides consumer credit products under the TitleMax, TitleBucks, and InstaLoan brands. Since 1998, we have provided access to credit to consumers who are underserved by traditional lenders. With over 1,100 stores in 17 states, we are an industry leader throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest and on the West Coast.