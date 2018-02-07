To Ray with Love, Starring Maceo Parker Featuring The Ray Charles Orchestra & The Raelettes

A spectacular tribute to a true American music icon, from one of his most adoring--and most celebrated--fans A young saxophonist from North Carolina once stood outside the Greensboro Coliseum hoping to just catch a glimpse of his idol Ray Charles. Maceo Parker went on to become one of the most legendary saxophonists in funk history, and Charles’ music remained an undeniable influence throughout his career. Maceo has included a Ray Charles cover on each one of his albums, and was thrilled to have the opportunity to go on tour with Charles in the 90s. Now, Maceo joins forces with the Ray Charles Orchestra and the Raelettes for a spectacular program honoring his hero, _To Ray With Love _. The program premiered at the Hollywood Bowl last summer, followed by a performance at the Monterey Jazz Festival in the fall, and more to come! read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/maceoparker