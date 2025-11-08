TobyMac Heaven on My Mind: Start to Finish LIVE

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

This fall, TobyMac is trading arenas for something more personal -- just 8 cities, 8 nights, and 1 unforgettable experience. Heaven on My Mind: Start to Finish LIVE brings the full album to life, played in order the way it was written: raw, honest, and all heart. It’s a rare chance to hear the story behind the songs in a setting that feels more like a conversation than a concert. Plus, TobyMac will still be playing all the hits you know and love! Seats are limited so grab your tickets before they’re gone!

Concerts & Live Music
