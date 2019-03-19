Todd Snider w/ Reed Foehl

todd snider

by todd snider

i started making up songs in 1986.

i made an album in 1994.

i also started a tour in 1994

and that tour is, in a way, still going.

i never made a record so good

that i could just sit home

or did a show so bad

that i had to.

and man, i’ve done some shit shows,

shit albums too.

some of them are pretty good though,

but you know,

it’s been a while.

i really need to put out a good album soon

or i’m finished.

sometimes these days i sing with a band.

i think we made a good album.

david schools of widespread panic is our leader.

i make up our lyrics….we’re a jam band.

our songs only go on about an hour or so but they’re still pretty long.

cool people jam with us all the time and we have like a million shirts and shit.

i personally think we’re the seventh best band in the whole jam thing.

on this tour i am coming to town with nothing but my

guitar and stories

like the old days.

you know…

pick a little

talk a little

pick a little

talk a little

cheap cheap cheap

talk a lot

pick a little more.

and not to brag,

but i also wrote a book that everybody loves

so i am an author now.

plus i play everywhere,

pretty much all the time

everybody shows up

and they pretty much always love it.

Reed Foehl

With the Feb. 1, 2019, release of Reed Foehl’s fifth solo album, Lucky Enough, fans will get a dose of powerful medicine, a cathartic collection of 10 songs that Foehl recorded with help from a mighty musical force, The Band of Heathens, at their Finishing School studio in Austin, Texas. It’s an album that will undoubtedly solidify his standing as one of the most compelling and vital Americana artists around.

Other artists have long sung the praises of Foehl. As fellow songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov notes, “Reed has the ability to transport the soul, a true master. One of the great songwriters of our time."

Todd Snider concurs: "Reed Foehl is like a brother to me. We've had a lot of miles on the road together, and I don’t think they make better singer-songwriters than him."

Ed Jurdi of The Band of Heathens, a fellow native of Massachusetts, was downright poetic in his expression of admiration for Foehl: "Reed Foehl is a familiar voice in the wilderness calling you home. His songs are part New England folklore, told around an old wood stove in the midst of a winter's blizzard and part Southern charm, warm and inviting, like the spring breeze that welcome the magnolia blossoms."