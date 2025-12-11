× Expand Standout Arts Toddler Time

Join the Frontier Culture Museum this January, February, and March for Toddler Time! Each Toddler Time at the Frontier Culture Museum will include a story time, a hands-on historical activity, and a craft to keep.

January 10, 2026: Our first Toddler Time will be focused on historical music, instruments, and rhythms. Our small friends will have the opportunity to see, touch, and hear historical instruments, while also having the chance to make and play their own! *Please be advised that this program will be loud and may affect friends who are sensitive to noise.

Recommended Age

Toddler Time is designed for children ages 18 months to 4 years. Activities are tailored to this age group to ensure a safe, engaging, and developmentally appropriate experience.

Parent Participation

Because space is limited, we ask that one parent accompany every two children. This helps us welcome as many toddlers as possible while keeping the environment comfortable and enjoyable for all.

Each week there will be two sessions, one at 10:00 AM and one at 11:00 AM. The cost per child is $3, and adults are $5 and includes admission into the museum after the program. The toddler time program is included in the annual pass.

Tickets are on sale now: https://frontierculturemuseum.shop.koronaevent.com/en/offers/t437