Tom Petty Tribute - The Wildflowers

The Wildflowers are America’s #1 tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. “Who doesn’t love Tom Petty?” bassist Darryell Stone asked himself one day in 2012 while listening to the radio. There was only one answer he could imagine, “Nobody.” Testing his hypothesis, Stone polled friends, family and fellow musicians how they felt about Petty. The result was always the same. Everyone loves Tom Petty.

One of these fellow musicians just happened to be Tom Petty’s doppelganger, guitarist and lead vocalist Jonathan Guthrie. Guthrie was an avid fan and had always fantasized about being a Heartbreaker. As two seasoned musicians and Tom Petty fans, there was really only one thing for them to do – form a tribute band.

It wasn’t hard for Stone and Guthrie to find skilled musicians excited about playing in a Tom Petty tribute band. Drummer Steve Lucas, formerly of Feverdog and a band mate of Stone’s local band, Theatrix, quickly signed on. Lucas brought with him his M-80s band mate Glenn Freeman.

Freeman, who boasts of seeing multiple Petty concerts in the 80s, brought an instrumental cornucopia to the group with keyboards, harmonica, guitar and backing vocals. Lead guitarist Curt Granger rounded out the lineup. With 30+ years experience in Birmingham’s local music scene, Granger has played in such circuit bands as Pyrate, Scream Sophie and his own solo project as well as creating a line of world-renowned boutique guitar amplifiers.

Equipped with decades of experience and a passion for Tom Petty’s magic way with songs, The Wildflowers bring music lovers of all stripes what they adore. More Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Liberty Tax Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Downtown Roanoke Inc. Star Line Trolley service runs its regular route and drops off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm. Final pick up is 10:05pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

The Wildflowers play around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Adult tickets-$15 IN ADVANCE and $18 day of show. (Plus fees and taxes)

Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE Liberty Tax shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

OR for Flashback Fridays ONLY-The Star Line Trolleys will be running their regular route and dropping off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm compliments of Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Domino’s Pizza and Homestead Creamery are our featured food vendors for the concert!