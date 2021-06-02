Tomás and the Library Lady at Mill Mountain Theatre

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Tomás and the Library Lady poster

Adapted from the beloved book by the same name, this charming bilingual play with music follows the story of Tomás Rivera, the son of an immigrant farmworker, as he discovers a surprising world of possibility inside his local library, thanks to a special librarian. This inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make anything possible. MMT will perform this free production across the valley to delight families and will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.

Stay tuned for location announcements and more info at Mill Mountain Theatre's website.