Roanoker Keith Alessi returns to The Spot on Kirk for a free performance of his highly reviewed and awarded show, "Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life."

Keith comes home to Roanoke after a successful run at the 2019 Frigid Fringe Festival in New York City where the show received three awards, including Most Inspirational.

Audiences across the US and Canada have enjoyed this inspirational true story about overcoming life's obstacles through use of storytelling, humor, and music. This is Keith's last show in the US before heading to the Brighton, England Fringe Festival in May.

You can read more about the show at Tomatoestriedtokillme.com.

Bring an instrument! An Old Time Jam is likely to break out after the show!

Admission is FREE! Donations will be accepted for Carilion's Cancer Survivorship Program.

Reservations are recommended. Please e-mail us at info@thespotonkirk.org to save your space.