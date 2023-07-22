Tony Furtado

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Americana Roots via a multi-instrumentalist with a dizzying musical toolbox…

Tony is an evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele who mixes and matches sounds and styles with the flair of a master chef (he’s also an accomplished sculptor, but that’s another story).

“…true talent doesn’t need categories.” -Relix Magazine

“…a major musical force without doubt. He has his black belt in voice, bottleneck guitar and his banjo playing scares the crap out of me.” -David Lindley

https://tonyfurtado.com/

S﻿aturday, July 22, 2023

7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$﻿20 Advance | $25 Day of Show