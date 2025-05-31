Tony Trischka's EarJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs at The Floyd Country Store

TONY TRISCHKA’S EARLJAM • A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

with Michael Daves, Jared Engel and Shad Cobb

LIVE at The FLOYD COUNTRY STORE

Saturday, MAY 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM

General Admission: $45 | Reserved Seating: $50

Kids 12 & Under: $22.50

Tickets available in-person or online at www.FloydCountryStore.com

ABOUT TONY TRISCHKA

Tony Trischka is one of the most influential banjo players in the roots music world. In his 45 years as a professional musician, his stylings have inspired generations of bluegrass and acoustic players. He’s been nominated twice for a Grammy award, at both the 40th and 50th annual Grammy ceremonies. He won three awards at the 2007 International Bluegrass Music Association gathering, including Recorded Event of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.