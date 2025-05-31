Tony Trischka's EarJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs at The Floyd Country Store
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
TONY TRISCHKA’S EARLJAM • A Tribute to Earl Scruggs
with Michael Daves, Jared Engel and Shad Cobb
LIVE at The FLOYD COUNTRY STORE
Saturday, MAY 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM
General Admission: $45 | Reserved Seating: $50
Kids 12 & Under: $22.50
Tickets available in-person or online at www.FloydCountryStore.com
ABOUT TONY TRISCHKA
Tony Trischka is one of the most influential banjo players in the roots music world. In his 45 years as a professional musician, his stylings have inspired generations of bluegrass and acoustic players. He’s been nominated twice for a Grammy award, at both the 40th and 50th annual Grammy ceremonies. He won three awards at the 2007 International Bluegrass Music Association gathering, including Recorded Event of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.