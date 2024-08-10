Touch-A-Truck
Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism
Touch-A-Truck at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park on Saturday, August 3rd.
Touch-A-Truck revs up again at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park this August! Explore, interact, and learn about dozens of fascinating vehicles. Step inside, climb aboard, and engage with the operators.
Activities include:
Car Smash sponsored by Pick-n-Save
Foam Pit sponsored by Napa Auto Parts
Dig Pit sponsored by Freedom First
Misting stations sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers
Ear protection available for use at the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism tent
Indulge in delicious food offerings from the following food vendors:
Big Daddy's BBQ and Bean Bliss Coffee
Birrieria la vaca
Queen's Vegan Cafe
Top Dawgs Mobile
Kono Pizza
SWVA Concessions
CharLee Tropical Italian Ice and drinks
Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn
Chris's Coffee & Custard