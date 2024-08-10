Touch-A-Truck

to

Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153

Touch-A-Truck revs up again at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park this August! Explore, interact, and learn about dozens of fascinating vehicles. Step inside, climb aboard, and engage with the operators.

Activities include:

Car Smash sponsored by Pick-n-Save

Foam Pit sponsored by Napa Auto Parts

Dig Pit sponsored by Freedom First

Misting stations sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers

Ear protection available for use at the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism tent

Indulge in delicious food offerings from the following food vendors:

Big Daddy's BBQ and Bean Bliss Coffee

Birrieria la vaca

Queen's Vegan Cafe

Top Dawgs Mobile

Kono Pizza

SWVA Concessions

CharLee Tropical Italian Ice and drinks

Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn

Chris's Coffee & Custard

Info

Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 ical