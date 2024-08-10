× Expand Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Touch-A-Truck at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park on Saturday, August 3rd.

Touch-A-Truck revs up again at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park this August! Explore, interact, and learn about dozens of fascinating vehicles. Step inside, climb aboard, and engage with the operators.

Activities include:

Car Smash sponsored by Pick-n-Save

Foam Pit sponsored by Napa Auto Parts

Dig Pit sponsored by Freedom First

Misting stations sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers

Ear protection available for use at the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism tent

Indulge in delicious food offerings from the following food vendors:

Big Daddy's BBQ and Bean Bliss Coffee

Birrieria la vaca

Queen's Vegan Cafe

Top Dawgs Mobile

Kono Pizza

SWVA Concessions

CharLee Tropical Italian Ice and drinks

Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn

Chris's Coffee & Custard