Touch-a-Truck
Green Hill Park 2501 Parkside Road, Salem, Virginia 24153
See, touch, interact with and learn about dozens of cool vehicles. Look inside, sit inside and climb all over any of these unusual vehicles and talk to their operators. Additional favorite activities will include events involving “water” such as Firemen’s Foam, water spray and much more. Magician, petting zoo, costumed characters, food vendors and other special attractions will help to add to the event’s appeal. Over 200 vehicles will be there.
Info
Green Hill Park 2501 Parkside Road, Salem, Virginia 24153