Touch A Truck...Wheels, Wings & Water!

× Expand Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Touch A Truck

Since 2009 Touch A Truck has hosted 1,489 vehicles and brought delightful memories to over 71,000 people in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. In 2010, Touch a Truck…Wheels, Wings and Water” was the largest event of its kind in the Southeast and was awarded “Best New Event” in 2010 by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society. In 2016 the west coast got wind of our fantastic event and sent Truck Trends Magazine writer, Lazelle Jones, all the way from California to attend the event! We were featured in the May 2017 edition of Motor Trends Truck Trends Magazine. Our event, now in its 11th year has become a tradition in the Roanoke Valley and countless families look forward to the summer fun every year. It is super important to us that we make 2018 a bigger and better interactive, hands on event than ever! Once again it is a free event where both kids and adults have the opportunity to see, touch, and play while learning about as many vehicles as we can fit into Green Hill Park! Stop by Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park (2501 Parkside Dr, Salem, VA 24153) on July 27th from 10AM-3PM to see everything from fire trucks to motorcycles, cement trucks to police cars, delivery trucks to garbage trucks, and maybe even planes and helicopters. How often does one get to blow the horn of a Big Rig, blast the siren of a Police Cruiser or swing high above the trees in a Bucket Truck? Over 200 vehicles will be in attendance with their drivers and operators on hand to assist in your exploration. Kids of all ages are sure to be excited and enthralled with all that they have to explore.

Additional favorite activities will include events involving “water” such as Firemen’s Foam and water spray. A hayride, petting zoo, climbing wall, food vendors and other special attractions help to add to the event’s appeal. Parental supervision is required and cameras are highly recommended so folks can capture the day’s adventures and take home many wonderful memories to share. Almost any vehicle fits the bill for this event. Want to submit a vehicle for the event? It's easy-just call 540-777-6326.