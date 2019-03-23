Town of Buchanan Cherry Blossoms

Buchanan invites you and your family to take a journey off of the beaten path. Travel one of the slower paced side roads US Route 11 to Buchanan. Enjoy the Town’s spectacular display of flowering cherry trees lining our historic Main Street, Boyd Street and Lowe Street. Literally thousands of beautiful pink and white flower buds are exploding with color marking the arrival of spring to our riverfront community. This display may be enjoyed as a leisurely drive around the Town, or, while strolling along the sidewalks and the Town’s Riverfront Park. This is a weather dependent event, please call the Buchanan Town Hall at (540) 254-1212 to verify the bloom time.