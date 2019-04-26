Town of Buchanan Civil War History Weekend

History comes alive in downtown Buchanan! See the flash, smell the smoke and witness the reenactment of General McCausland and his confederate troops fighting to secure the bridge delaying General Hunter's fiery Raid of the Valley. Stroll through living history camps, Sutler's Row, or take part in a period Camp Dance and Bon Fire, and more. Explore Main Street where you will find Antiques, Art, Food and great places to eat. Witness first hand accounts of Buchanan during the War, enjoy guest speakers and living history skits. School Field Trips may be scheduled 10am - 3pm Friday. Saturday features a full day of activities including the Battle of Buchanan, street skirmishes, living history and more while Sunday features a period church service in the morning and the Battle of Buchanan in the afternoon. For a full listing of activities www.townofbuchanan.com