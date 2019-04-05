Town of Buchanan's Arbor Day Celebration

Join Buchanan as we "plant the seeds of tomorrow today."

Be part of Buchanan's annual Arbor Day Celebration. Activities begin at 11:00am on the Town Park.

Activities include a brief ceremony honoring Arbor Day, a presentation by the Virginia Department of Forestry recognizing the Town of Buchanan's inclusion in the Tree City USA Program and culmination with the unveiling of the Arbor Day Donors Plaque.

Guest speakers include Terry Austin, Virginia House of Delegates 19th District Representative, Joe Boswell, Virginia Department of Forestry Senior Area Forester who will present the Town with its Tree City USA Designation and Lara Johnson, Virginia Department of Forestry Urban & Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator.

Tree plantings have been made possible by donations from area residents, businesses, civic organizations and a grant from the VA Dept. of Forestry Trees for Clean Water Grant Program.

Following the presentations, everyone is invited to join in a tree planting on the Buchanan Town Park where trees will be planted.

If you would like to make a donation towards Buchanan's Arbor Day Tree Planing Fund, please contact the Town of Buchanan at 540-254-1212.