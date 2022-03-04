Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker

With special guest Alexandra Kay

Country Icons Tracy Lawrence & Clay Walker are coming to Roanoke! One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band.

Tracy Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he celebrates his 30th anniversary in the Country music industry! His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre, selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 Number 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence”.

Clay Walker is a recording artist, songwriter and entertainer with 31 charted singles, a dozen Number 1 songs, four platinum albums, and decades of performances to his credit. Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include “Live Until I Die,” "Dreaming With My Eyes Open, “This Woman And This Man, ”Hypnotize The Moon, “Rumor Has It, “Then What,” “The Chain Of Love," "I Can't Sleep" and "She Won't Be Lonely Long. Walker's robust touring schedule–80 shows last year–continues to fuel interest in his releases, most recently the 76-song compilation Clay Walker–The Complete Albums1993-2002. Among them is the chart-topper "If I Could Make a Living," which just celebrated the 25th anniversary.