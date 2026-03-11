Tracy Lawrence: No Alibis

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of country music for more than thirty years. Even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner’s ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the “TL’s Road House” podcast, which has featured guests such as HARDY, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and more.

Over three decades into his decorated career, Lawrence’s legacy continues to evolve. He spent 2024 touring with artists like Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and more on top of his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman, which was sold out, and he returned to the iconic venue this year with another sold-out show. After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob’s Texas albums, Lawrence released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission: Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 15K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1.3M for those in need. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

