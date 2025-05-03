Trail Nut 10K & Half Marathon

Race Date: May 3, 2025 -- 9 a.m.

Registration is Open

Registration Fees

10k:

$35.00 for one week ending November 17th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 between November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after January 1st until May 1st at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 after May 1st at 6pm and until/on Race Day

Half Marathon:

$45.00 for one week ending November 17th (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 between November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$55.00 after January 1st until May 1st at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$60.00 after May 1st at 6pm and until/on Race Day

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 10k and Half Marathon

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 4/9/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).