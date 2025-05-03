Trail Nut 10K & Half Marathon
Falling Creek Park 1229 County Farm Road, Bedford, Virginia
Race Date: May 3, 2025 -- 9 a.m.
Registration is Open
Registration Fees
10k:
$35.00 for one week ending November 17th (plus online processing fee)
$40.00 between November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)
$45.00 after January 1st until May 1st at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
$50.00 after May 1st at 6pm and until/on Race Day
Half Marathon:
$45.00 for one week ending November 17th (plus online processing fee)
$50.00 between November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)
$55.00 after January 1st until May 1st at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
$60.00 after May 1st at 6pm and until/on Race Day
Virtual Option:
$25 for both the 10k and Half Marathon
Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 4/9/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).