Trail Nut 10k & Half Marathon

About the race

This park is one of Bedford’s little known treasures. We were first introduced to the park during one of the Virginia Derailer mountain bike races. Since then we have been amazed at how the park continually changes. It is a family park, with a playground, pavilions, paved path with workout areas, Frisbee golf, fitness circuit, shuffle board, bird watching trails, mountain bike trails, bike park, downhill lines, and pump track (get maps and trail info at Bedford Trails).

It is loaded with over 9 miles of intermediate rolling, twisty, single track in a beautiful wooded setting. It isn’t uncommon to see wildlife during one of your trips to the park (turtles, raccoons, rabbits, ground hogs, the occasional skunk, and deer).

Course Description

Water/Gatorade Stops;

The 10k will be one lap on the park’s rolling single track trails with a water/Gatorade stop at the 3.4 mile mark.

The half marathon will do a 9 mile long loop and then a 2nd loop of 4.1 miles with water stops at 4.65 and 9 miles

The race is 90% trail, 9% grassy fields, and 1% gravel road.