Train is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 7x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). This summer, Train is taking over amphitheaters across the country on a co-headline tour with REO Speedwagon, and most recently, released a new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, recorded live from their sold-out, debut performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices: GA tickets - $59.50

Tables: $800 (Private seating area for your party! Includes a table and admission for up to 8 people. Includes a $10 food voucher per person and two drink tickets per person.)

Ages 8 & under free with paying adult.

