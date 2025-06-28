× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Grammy Award-winning 90’s country superstar, Travis Tritt is coming back to the Salem Civic Center Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

More than 35 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. 2024 marked a standout year for Tritt, as his relentless touring schedule brought his music to sold-out crowds across the country, solidifying his place as one of country music's most enduring performers.

As he continues to ride this wave of momentum, Tritt remains committed to his fans, delivering authentic Southern rock-infused country music that resonates with generations. With his storied career and passion for performing still burning brightly, Travis Tritt shows no signs of slowing down.

TICKETS: $127.50 | $97.50 | $87.50 | $67.50 | $52.50 | $42.50

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and online at Ticketmaster.com.