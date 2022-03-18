Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power

TRAVIS TRITT - CLASSIC COUNTRY WITH A LITTLE OUTLAW COMING TO SALEM, VA

Franklin County Duo Crawford & Power to Open the Show

FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022

Platinum-selling and award-winning artist Travis Tritt is bringing his classic country sound back to the Salem Civic Center on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on-sale Friday, December 17, at 10 a.m. Tritt is certainly no stranger to Salem and the region’s country music fans. He played the arena in 2015 and a year earlier, he performed in front of more than 11,000 fans at the 2014 Blue Ridge Music Festival at Salem Stadium.

Tritt also has taken a liking to Franklin County’s own Crawford and Power. The powerful duo, featuring Jacob Crawford and Ethan Power have opened several shows for Tritt and they will again serve as his opening act on March 18.

Crawford & Power last graced the Salem Civic Center stage in September with Cody Johnson for a sold-out show. The homegrown duo also has performed with Willie Nelson, The Marshall Tucker Band, Luke Combs and 38 Special.

TRAVIS TRITT W/ CRAWFORD & POWER

Friday, March 18th, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th, 2021, at 10:00 am

TICKETS: $102.50, $72.50, $62.50, $52.50 & $42.50.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com