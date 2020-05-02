× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Print Treasure Island at Mill Mountain Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL

World-Premiere on the Waldron Stage

Musical, Young Audiences | May 2 – May 9

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, this swashbuckling adventure shares the story of a young man in the midst of a race against Long John Silver to find buried treasure. Filled with mystery, scurvy pirates, and cheery sea shanties, Treasure Island is an expedition you don’t want to miss. This original musical will make its world-premiere on the Waldron Stage at Mill Mountain Theatre, and feature local students as performers, designers, and technicians. All public performances will be “pay what you can,” and include the distribution of free books to students as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.

PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, May 2nd: 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 3rd: 2:00pm

*Wednesday, May 6th: 10:00am – School Matinee

Wednesday, May 6th: 7:30pm

*Thursday, May 7th: 10:00am – School Matinee

Thursday, May 7th: 7:30pm

*Friday, May 8th: 10:00am – School Matinee

Friday, May 8th: 7:30pm

Saturday, May 9th: 2:00pm & 7:30pm

*For more information about School Matinees or to book your group, please contact Outreach Coordinator, Emma Gwin, at emma@millmountain.org

Tickets to all public performances of Treasure Island are Pay What You Can and only available 30 minutes prior to performance time.