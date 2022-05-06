Treasures of American Art from the W. Heywood and Cynthia Fralin Collection

Complementing and expanding upon many significant American works in the Museum’s permanent collection on view within the Fralin Center for American Art, Treasures of American Art shares more than 90 works from the private collection of Heywood and Cynthia Fralin.

Leaders and supporters in the community and at the Museum, the Fralins are among the nation’s most ambitious and discerning collectors of late 19th century and early 20th century American art.

The exhibition is organized around six central themes:

The Portrait: Public and Private

The Countryside: Outskirts and Rural

The Frontier: Western and Indigenous

The Shore: Coasts and Beaches

The Metropolitan: Streets and Parks

The Interior: Work and Leisure

Landscapes, portraits, and still life paintings by such illustrious American artists as Thomas Hart Benton, Mary Cassatt, Robert Henri, Winslow Homer, Georgia O'Keefe, Norman Rockwell, and John Singer Sargent, among many others, will be on view.