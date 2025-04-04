Tree of Forgiveness Band - A Tribute to John Prine

× Expand Courtesy of 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

5 Points Music Sanctuary proudly presents an evening of John Prine's legendary songs, performed by an all-star cast of North Carolina musicians including members of Time Sawyer, Big Daddy Love, Mood Cultivation Project, Camel City Yacht Club, Reeves House Band, Heavy Peace, & more!

John Prine's music left a lasting legacy, and his heartfelt lyrics touched our souls. The Tree of Forgiveness Band will bring these memories alive with selections encompassing his entire career –– from his 1971 self-titled debut album through his 2019 Grammy-nominated album "The Tree of Forgiveness."

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.