Are Trees the Best Medicine for Healthy Neighborhoods?

Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, Professor of Medicine and Distinguished University Scholar of the University of Louisville.

Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, a featured speaker at the 2023 World Forum on Urban Forests, will discuss his research on "The Natural Environment and Human Health." He leads the Green Heart Louisville health research initiative looking at how trees affect air pollution, sleep, stress and anxiety, blood pressure and cardio health. This 15 million dollar project has collected detailed health data from nearly 500 residents since 2018. Working with collaborators around the world, he spearheaded the development of the new field of environmental cardiology which links the risk of heart disease to natural, social and personal environments.