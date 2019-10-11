Trey Burnart Hall CD Release Show with Lobo Marino

Trey Burnart Hall, known as the lead singer and guitarist of Appalachian sextet Dharma Bombs, releases his new solo album, "Story Songs." Born in Botetourt Va, Trey now resides in Richmond, where he recorded the album with Viking Recording.

"It was a gift to work on these songs with Trey and Scott Lane. Wonderful songs that were beautifully recorded. " - Alan Bergendahl

https://open.spotify.com/album/3ctuC99lT5IcqzHkuLC8vS

‍

Laney Sullivan and Jameson Price make up the indie folk band Lobo Marino.

The band formed when Sullivan and Price were traveling and working on organic farms and youth hostels in South America in 2009. Since their return to the United States, the duo has been touring nationally and internationally, recording albums and using their music as a vehicle to explore their own personal spiritual journeys.

http://www.lobomarinomusic.com