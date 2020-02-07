Tri-State Arenacross 2020 Indoor Championship Finals
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
In its storied history, the Salem Civic Center has seen daredevils jump the length of the arena on a motorcycle, ride dirt bikes inside of a steel cage and even race motorbikes with steel-studded tires on ice. Now, the building is set to host amateur and professional motorcyclists for two nights of action-packed Arenacross racing on dirt. The Tri-State Arenacross circuit is set to race in Salem February 7 and 8 of 2020.
The fastest Arenacross riders on the east coast will compete for more than $10,000 in cash and prizes each night during their weekend stop in Salem.