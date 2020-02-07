Tri-State Arenacross 2020 Indoor Championship Finals

In its storied history, the Salem Civic Center has seen daredevils jump the length of the arena on a motorcycle, ride dirt bikes inside of a steel cage and even race motorbikes with steel-studded tires on ice. Now, the building is set to host amateur and professional motorcyclists for two nights of action-packed Arenacross racing on dirt. The Tri-State Arenacross circuit is set to race in Salem February 7 and 8 of 2020.

The fastest Arenacross riders on the east coast will compete for more than $10,000 in cash and prizes each night during their weekend stop in Salem.