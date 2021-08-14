TRIVIA AT STONEY BROOK VINEYARDS, 8/14/21, 1:00 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on 8/14/21 at 1pm for an afternoon of TRIVIA at Stoney Brook Vineyards! If you have not checked out this brand new vineyard in Troutville, now is your chance. This event will last approximately 1.5 hours and EVERYONE in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. Early bird tickets are $12 through 7/18/21. Tickets will then be $15 per person. Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event and Lette's Eat taco fusion food truck will be on site. Please note that this will be an OUTDOOR event under a large pavilion.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/stoney-brook-vineyards