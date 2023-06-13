Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley

× Expand Berglund Center

Ticket Prices: $700 and

Early Bird $41

After March 10th $51

Day of $56

Show time:7pm

It’s been a remarkable year for Trombone Shorty, who released his most recent album, Lifted, last April. He performed “Shotgun” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson during Grammy week this month and also performed at the Grammy Salute to Paul Simon Concert which aired this past December on CBS. Additional television appearances in 2022 included the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Good Morning America.

Shorty spent much of 2022 with his band headlining prestigious venues including Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park Summerstage. Just last week, he helped to kick off the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans with his 3rd-annual Shorty Gras concert following the Krewe of Freret Parade, which featured his very own parade float. In January he led a cultural exchange trip to Cuba in partnership with his own Trombone Shorty Foundation. The five-day “Havana Funk Expedition” trip celebrated the longstanding musical and cultural connections between New Orleans and Cuba. Other 2022 highlights include his first-ever GRAMMY win for his work on Jon Batiste’s album, and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast where Marc attested “I can’t remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that.”

Since 2010, he has released four chart-topping studio albums and collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless others.

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation – whose mission is to inspire the next generation of talented youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance. Learn more at www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org. $1 from each ticket sold will also benefit Ziggy Marley's 501(c)3 URGE -- supporting efforts in Jamaica and other developing areas around the world, URGE's objectives include building new schools, operating health clinics and supporting the overall well being of children. Learn more at www.urgefoundation.org