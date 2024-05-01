Trubblegum, Times Tables, Convalascent and Nervous Surface

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Trubblegum - www.trubblegum.bandcamp.com

Times Tables - www.timestables.bandcamp.com

‍Convalescent (Asheville) - www.convalescent.bandcamp.com

‍Nervous Surface (Greensboro) - www.nervoussurface.bandcamp.com

‍Wednesday, May 1st, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$10 ADV | $13 Day of Show

Info

Concerts & Live Music
228-0099
