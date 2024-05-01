Trubblegum, Times Tables, Convalascent and Nervous Surface
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk
Trubblegum - www.trubblegum.bandcamp.com
Times Tables - www.timestables.bandcamp.com
Convalescent (Asheville) - www.convalescent.bandcamp.com
Nervous Surface (Greensboro) - www.nervoussurface.bandcamp.com
Wednesday, May 1st, 2024
Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM
$10 ADV | $13 Day of Show
Info
Concerts & Live Music