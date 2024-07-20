× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth Trucks & Tots 7/1 - 1 Trucks and Tots

Come out to the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Saturday July 20th from 10am-3pm for our Trucks and Tots event! Build your own foam plane, paint your own wooden derby car, games and family crafts, kids corner with cardboard derby course, and craft vendors. Food and treats from Customs BBQ and The Rad Shack. Check out our on-site rescue vehicles and transportation vendors while learning more about transportation careers and how transportation impacts our community. General museum admission includes all additional activities, excluding onsite vendor purchases.

Featured vendors:

Star Flight Training (learn how you can start your flight training with this local program!)

Virginia Passenger Rail Association (learn how passenger rail impacts our community and what they offer!)

Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (learn how transportation is changing and check out their auto exhibits in our auto gallery or participate in a study!)

Virginia Department of Transportation (learn how VDOT programs help our community!)