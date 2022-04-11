× Expand Spirit FM True Girl: Pajama Party Tour

Join us at the True Girl Pajama Party Tour! For 2 hours, you and your 7-12-year-old daughter will have uninterrupted bonding time growing closer to each other and closer to Jesus. You'll experience deep connection with your daughter through practical bible teaching, live worship, hilarious games, fashion shows, and more. The event is built with both you and your girl in mind, so we promise you'll both leave feeling like it was just for you!