Come out to CommUNITY Church in Salem, VA for our Annual Trunk and Treat event! Bring your little ones out in costume for fun, fellowship, and CANDY! Hot dogs, chips and water will be served in the fellowship hall until they last. There will also be music, a bounce house, rock climbing, facepainting, and a cake walk. Don't forget to sign up for the raffle while you are there! Thursday, October 31, from 6-8PM. 1923 East Main Street Salem, VA 24153.