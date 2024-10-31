Trunk and Treat

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come out to CommUNITY Church in Salem, VA for our Annual Trunk and Treat event! Bring your little ones out in costume for fun, fellowship, and CANDY! Hot dogs, chips and water will be served in the fellowship hall until they last. There will also be music, a bounce house, rock climbing, facepainting, and a cake walk. Don't forget to sign up for the raffle while you are there! Thursday, October 31, from 6-8PM. 1923 East Main Street Salem, VA 24153.

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Vacation & Holiday
540 562 2223
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trunk and Treat - 2024-10-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trunk and Treat - 2024-10-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trunk and Treat - 2024-10-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trunk and Treat - 2024-10-31 18:00:00 ical