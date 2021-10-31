Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church

× Expand CommUNITY Church Come out to CommUNITY Church for our Trunk or Treat!! Sunday, October 31, 5:30-7:30pm We will have candy, free hotdogs, and special "rooftop" candy distribution!

CommUNITY Church will offer a haven for children and families to interact with our members who have decorated trunks to give out candy and Bible tracts. Last year we served over 1,000 and this year we have even more in store with a free cookout, more decorated trunks, and special "rooftop" surprises. In addition, we will offer a "no contact" area for candy distribution!

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Pastor Dan Carawan by text or by phone at 540-293-4595.