Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

CommUNITY Church will offer a haven for children and families to interact with our members who have decorated trunks to give out candy and Bible tracts. Last year we served over 1,000 and this year we have even more in store with a free cookout, more decorated trunks, and special "rooftop" surprises. In addition, we will offer a "no contact" area for candy distribution!

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Pastor Dan Carawan by text or by phone at 540-293-4595.

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, Kids Eat Free, Outdoor
5402934595
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church - 2021-10-31 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church - 2021-10-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church - 2021-10-31 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trunk or Treat at CommUNITY Church - 2021-10-31 17:30:00 ical