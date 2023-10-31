Trunk or Treat

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come dressed in your costumes to CommUNITY Church in Salem for our annual Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31st. Events begin at 5:30 PM-8PM.There will be LOTS of candy, fun, and fellowship! Come get free candy by visiting all of the different decorated car trunks in the church parking lot! Then visit the fellowship hall for free hotdogs, chips, and water, and a Cake Walk! Don't forget to vote for your favorite decorated trunk while you are here and register for door prizes!

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
5405622223
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2023-10-31 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2023-10-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trunk or Treat - 2023-10-31 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trunk or Treat - 2023-10-31 17:30:00 ical