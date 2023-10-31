× Expand CommUNITY Church Come out to CommUNITY Church in Salem for our Annual Trunk or Treat. Tuesday, October 31, starting at 5:30 PM.

Come dressed in your costumes to CommUNITY Church in Salem for our annual Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31st. Events begin at 5:30 PM-8PM.There will be LOTS of candy, fun, and fellowship! Come get free candy by visiting all of the different decorated car trunks in the church parking lot! Then visit the fellowship hall for free hotdogs, chips, and water, and a Cake Walk! Don't forget to vote for your favorite decorated trunk while you are here and register for door prizes!