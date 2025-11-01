× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Tuba Skinny is a New Orleans-based ensemble renowned for their authentic interpretations of early jazz, blues, and ragtime. Formed in 2009, the band evolved from a group of street musicians into a globally recognized act, captivating audiences with their energetic performances and dedication to traditional American music. Their repertoire includes a mix of classic tunes and original compositions, reflecting the rich musical heritage of the early 20th century. Despite international acclaim, Tuba Skinny remains grounded in their roots, often performing on the streets of New Orleans to maintain a close connection with their audience. Their commitment to preserving and revitalizing traditional jazz continues to inspire fans worldwide.

TICKETS: General Admission - $41

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.

