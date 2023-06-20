Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Free admission, suggested donation $10

Join us for a great bluegrass show from Jesse Smathers! Enjoy great music and great company, and if you’re hungry, pick up some food from the Floyd Country Store Cafe. Jesse is a wonderful local musician and a member of Lonesome River Band. He’s also a teacher and member of the core faculty at the Handmade Music School.

Info

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - 2023-06-20 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - 2023-06-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - 2023-06-20 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - 2023-06-20 17:00:00 ical