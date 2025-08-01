Turner Street Mural: Clare Grill and Margaux Ogden

This large-scale, six-paneled mural by artists Clare Grill and Margaux Ogden transforms the exterior of the Center for the Arts into a vibrant, dynamic visual dialogue. Each panel presents a distinct approach to color, form, and texture — ranging from geometric abstraction to layered, gestural compositions.

Grill’s softly layered paintings draw from antique embroidery and domestic textiles, creating abstract compositions that resonate with the textures of memory. Working on linen, she drags paint across the surface revealing the weave before cycles of painting, scraping, and wiping. Her forms emerge slowly as if unearthed, inviting viewers into a contemplative, intimate space. These works reflect the quiet labor of craft and the presence of time.

In contrast, Ogden’s paintings are vivid, architectural, and systematic. Her imperfect mirroring and the subtle shifts between paintings encourage the viewer to engage more intensively with the work. Using diluted acrylic washes, she creates rhythmic, freehand paintings, allowing chance and human touch to disrupt the grid’s logic. Her colors — bold, unusual, often luminous — pulse across the surface with both an optical and emotional charge.

About the Artists

Clare Grill

Clare Grill (b. 1979, Chicago, Illinois) received a Master of Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute in 2005 and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 2011. Grill lives and works in Queens, New York.

Margaux Ogden

Margaux Ogden (b. 1983, Boston, Massachusetts) received a bachelor's degree from Bard College in 2005, a post-baccalaureate in fine arts from Brandeis University in 2010, and a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Boston University in 2012. Ogden also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 2011 and participated in a residency program at the British School at Rome in fall 2021. Ogden lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.