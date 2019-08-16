The reigning kings of “Red Dirt” music are coming to the Salem Civic Center this summer on Friday night August 16. The Turnpike Troubadours, self-proclaimed Oklahoma hillbillies, have gained a loyal following with their unique brand of country rock that is fueled with a heavy dose of the blues and an occasional sprinkling of folk music.

The Red Dirt classification not only plays homage to the group’s native state, but it also recognizes the rebellious artists who have gone before them and made their mark in an untraditional manner, without the relying on the Nashville establishment. The band was formed in 2007 and quickly became a fan favorite for those who enjoy and follow the Americana music scene. In 2018, the band was featured on the popular PBS show Austin City Limits.

“I love what we as a band have turned into and how we treat songs,” says Evan Felker, the band’s front man, co-founder and primary songwriter. “Adding some sort of oddly theatrical element to the musicianship to help the story along is something we have grown into. It’s not just an acoustic guitar and a guy telling you what somebody’s doing.”

The Salem Civic Center concert also will feature opening act, Sundance Head, the winner of The Voice for Season 11. In 2016, he was part of Team Blake Shelton and his winning song was "Darlin' Don't Go". Sundance Head was also a semi-finalist on the sixth season of American Idol in 2007.