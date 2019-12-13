'Twas the Night Before Christmas Pajama Party with Santa

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Draper Village…where children in their jammies have tea with Santa!

Join us at the Draper Blooms Tea Garden for a fun night of story telling, your very own autographed copy of "T'was the Night Before Christmas," BINGO with prizes, a visit with Santa, a Christmas Hot Chocolate Bar, gingersnap cookies, and Sleepy Time tea!

Tickets are $25 and space is very limited. We will be offering this event from 5PM and 7PM on Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th.

Purchase tickets online or by calling!

Phone: (540) 994 - 5659 ext. 4

Web: https://www.draperteagarden.com/twas-the-night-before-christmas-pajama-party

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings, Vacation & Holiday
