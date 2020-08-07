"TWELFTH NIGHT" at American Shakespeare Center

× Expand Lauren Parker for ASC Join American Shakespeare Center for their safe & triumphant return to live performance this summer! Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of (mis)identity, arrives in a fast-paced, no intermission romp.

Virginia’s premier classical theatre, American Shakespeare Center, returns with their Summer 2020 SafeStart Season. Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of (mis)identity arrives in a fast-paced, no intermission romp. Shipwrecked Viola is in love with Orsino…who is in love with Olivia…who is in love with Cesario…who is secretly Viola disguised as a man. In a world turned upside down, what could possibly go wrong (or right?)

There are 2 great ways to see 2 amazing shows LIVE this summer! See TWELFTH NIGHT in repertory with OTHELLO. Performances rotate indoors at the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse, and under the stars, on the lawn of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center. (Online streaming also available soon.)

ASC SafeStart is ASC’s comprehensive plan for a safe re-opening for their actors, audiences, and staff. Details about all mitigations can be found on their website; please read.

NOTE: Performance times and locations vary each day. Please refer to the calendar for specific performance details.