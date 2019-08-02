Twelfth Night: presented by The Travelling Players

This summer, the Traveling Players return to Clifton Forge to perform Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, unrequited love, practical jokes, and music. Shipwrecked on the mythical island of Illyria and separated from her twin brother, Viola dresses like a man as a means of protection. But she cannot protect her heart from falling in love while surrounded by fools.

We are pleased to announce the return of this popular traveling summer theatre tour, presented by the award-winning Travelling Players Ensemble from Maryland, named by the NEA as one of the 25 model summer arts programs in the US.